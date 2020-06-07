Chelsea transfer target Ben Chilwell also eyed by seven other clubs, including Premier League rivals

Chelsea transfer target Ben Chilwell reportedly has a long list of suitors this summer as other Premier League clubs eye up the Leicester City left-back.

The England international has been in superb form for the Foxes and could strengthen many top teams if he were to move in the near future.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are one of his main suitors, but as many as seven other clubs could also be set to compete for his signature.

The Blues could do with strengthening the left-back position after some unimpressive form from the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in recent times, but Chilwell is wanted by as many as four Premier League teams, plus sides from Serie A and La Liga, according to the Mirror.

No other suitors are specifically named, but it’s easy to imagine that big clubs will be keen on Chilwell after his showings in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Leicester have produced many top players in recent times, but have also had to deal with selling their stars to more established big clubs.

Chelsea previously raided Leicester for N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater, while Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire have left the King Power Stadium for Manchester City and Manchester United respectively in recent times.