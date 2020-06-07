Chelsea transfer news: Blues reach “verbal agreement” for £49m transfer, top transfer target’s price slashed to £60m

It’s set to be a busy summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge with the Blues heavily linked with several top names across Europe.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen to make his mark on the squad in what is his first full summer transfer window as Blues manager after the club’s transfer ban last summer.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a “verbal agreement” with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner with the paperwork for the deal almost wrapped up.

No contracts exchanged and nothing officially signed as Leipzig director told today. But Chelsea have a “verbal agreement” with Timo Werner and they’re convinced he’s on his way to Stamford Bridge for next season. Paperworks are almost ready. ? #CFC #Chelsea #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2020

Apart from Romano, the Telegraph’s Matt Law reckons that Chelsea’s announcement of signing Werner could take place soon, at a time which is mutually beneficial to both clubs.

Leipzig are not listed on German stock exchange so they and Chelsea can officially announce a deal on Werner whenever is mutually beneficial. Could be next week, could be at end of Bundelsiga season or when Leipzig are out of the CL. Whenever it is, Werner's on his way to #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 6, 2020

Law tweeted that the announcement by Chelsea could be next week or at the end of the Bundesliga season, but reiterated that Werner is “on his way” to Stamford Bridge.

The value of Werner’s transfer is stipulated to be £49m, according to the Independent and the signing of the German international is a huge statement by Chelsea as the club look to get back to challenging for titles under Frank Lampard.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s pursuit of a left-back could end with the club signing Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

According to the Guardian, the Blues have opened talks with Leicester regarding the transfer of Chilwell and the full-back could be available for £60m, which is significantly lesser than his previously thought of price tag of £85m, which was earlier reported by the Athletic.

£60m could be an affordable price for Chelsea considering Chilwell’s contract at Leicester runs into 2024 and signing the full-back could sort out Lampard’s left-back woes with the Blues boss having lost faith in his current crop of left-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.