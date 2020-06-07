Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to target an attacking midfielder, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners could lose star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer with the Gabonese striker heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates, according to several reports.

However, Parlour insists that the Gunners could do with a goalscoring attacking midfielder to help chip in with goals and assists.

Speaking to Talk Sport about which positions Arsenal need to strengthen, as cited in the Mirror Parlour said:

“The goals are not really spread around the team are they with Arsenal?”

“You get [Alexandre] Lacazette who can chip in with a few, [Mesut] Ozil probably doesn’t score enough for the position he plays.”

“The midfield are very much more defensive minded, [Granit] Xhaka is not going to score you goals, [Lucas] Torreira’s not going to score you goals, they’ve lost Ramsey, who was the goalscorer from midfield.”

“So, I look at an attacking midfielder who’s probably going to score you 10 goals a season, but you’re talking big money then, so spend.”

The Gunners will certainly lack a genuine goalscoring threat should Aubameyang leave, with the Gabon international having scored almost half of Arsenal’s goals this season.

While signing a goal scoring attacking midfielder who can contribute with 10 goals a season, as Parlour suggests, might not be such a bad idea for the Emirates outfit, who genuinely lack a serious goal threat without Aubameyang in the side.

Mesut Ozil has been largely disappointing for the Gunners as time has progressed and signing an attacking midfielder to replace the German schemer could help ease the goalscoring burden on Aubameyang while also helping in creating more chances for their skipper and his strike partner Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal are in the market for an attacking midfielder and have been linked to Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu in recent weeks, according to the Express, but any transfer is yet to materialise.