Former player tips Man United duo to form an unstoppable partnership

Although we’ve been treated to years of speculation about Paul Pogba potentially leaving Man United, it’s never actually looked close to happening.

The current financial climate further suggests that nobody can afford to sign him, so it will be interesting to see where he fits into this United team.

There was a notable improvement when Bruno Fernandes joined and started to settle into the team so a partnership between he and Pogba could be devastating.

Danny Higginbotham was speaking to The Sun about how the partnership might look, and it’s clear he thinks they could be brilliant together.

READ MORE: Man United hope to beat Barcelona and Juventus to Mexican wonderkid signing

His main point is that both players will attract a lot of attention from the opposition, so that should free up some space elsewhere on the pitch.

If the opposition focus too much on them then there will be all kinds of space for the rest of the team, while focusing on keeping one quiet will only free up the other.

He also claims that the problem before was that if the opposition was able to stop Pogba then that shut down the creative force of the team, but that will now be different too.

He even goes on to point out that Pogba was at his best at Juventus when Andrea Pirlo took some of the attention away from him and although Pirlo and Fernandes are different types of player, the overall result could be the same.

It certainly will be fascinating to see how the two link up when they play a competitive game for the first time together, and it really could bring a whole new dimension to this team.