Although he continues to do the business on the pitch, Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho, has been warned about his conduct off it by current team-mate, Emre Can.

Former Liverpool player, Can, was interviewed after scoring the winner for Dortmund in their Bundesliga fixture against Hertha Berlin.

With Sancho continuing to grab the headlines for his magnificent performances, including a recent hat-trick against Paderborn, Can acknowledged his talent but suggested modifying his general behaviour if he wants to get to the very top.

“Jadon needs a little guidance. He’s a great boy, also off the pitch. It’s true that I get along very well with him,” Can told Sky Germany and cited by the Daily Star.

“He just has to be a little bit smarter about these things. Everyone needs a hairdresser. He needs to grow up. He can’t afford to make mistakes like that in the future.

“We as a team are also responsible. We are not annoyed by him. We know that he has to be more disciplined in some things. But he knows that too.

“I don’t think he does this on purpose to create a scandal. Maybe he doesn’t realise it, maybe he trusts too many people in some things. He needs people to guide him. That’s where the environment is very important.”

Sancho does appear to have successfully come through the ‘next big thing’ stage of his career, a time when so many young players promise much but deliver little.

However, it’s critical at this point, when he is potentially on the verge of a big-money move to Manchester United, that he listens to some sage old heads that have been there and done it before him.

There’s a very fine line now for Sancho to be treading, and if he’s not careful, the world beater that everyone believes he could become will just be a pipe dream.