We’re all used to Real Madrid buying at least one big name each summer, but it’s starting to look like that won’t be possible this time round.

Marca recently reported that they look to be in good financial shape going forward, but they won’t be able to spend money this summer as they make cuts to balance the books from the coronavirus shut down.

There are plenty of important players who are getting older – Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Karim Benzema are probably past their peak years, and history shows that athleticism and form can desert you very quickly.

Fortunately they do have a strong squad and they’ve spent the last few years signing some huge talents for the future, and they will need a chance to play next season.

The fans might be fearing what will happen if those veterans start to break down, so here’s how the starting XI could look if Zidane needs to look for alternatives:

There are plenty of other players who could also be brought in to make a difference like Achraf Hakimi, Dani Ceballos, James Rodriguez, Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz and Renier Jesus.

Of course it’s unlikely that Zidane will be forced into such drastic action but it does show how much depth there is, and why not being able to sign anyone may not be a huge issue.

The main issue is the centre forward’s position where Luka Jovic hasn’t excelled himself, but perhaps he can have a bigger impact now that he’s settled down, while injury prone stars like Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard might also stay fit and play a bigger role too.