With the summer transfer window soon coming into view, Arsenal have been told to keep hold of one particular player by their former star, Ray Parlour.

According to journalist, Duncan Castles, speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Kieran Tierney could be a target for Leicester City should the Foxes sell Ben Chilwell to Chelsea.

Castles cites Tierney’s injury record as a reason why the Gunners might be willing to allow him to leave. It would also facilitate a reunion with Brendan Rodgers – the two worked together at Celtic – as well as giving the player an opportunity to play in the Champions League, something that Arsenal won’t be able to offer next season.

However, Parlour has sounded a warning to his former club.

“Well he’s going to be playing Champions League football with Leicester next season if he did move but I’d be amazed if Arsenal did let him go,” Parlour said on talkSport and cited by the Daily Star.

“It would have to be a big fee that Leicester try and prise him away [with]. I can’t see [£25m], I really can’t – I think they bought him for about that same sort of money.

“I know he’s had his injuries but I would be amazed. They’ve got [Sead] Kolasinac on that side as well but what I’ve seen of [Tierney] so far when he’s played, he looks a very exciting player.”

Whilst it’s true that Tierney has struggled with injury, there’s little doubting that he’s a class act. A cool defensive head, with the ability to shuttle up and down the left channel from first till last, he has all of the attributes to benefit the north Londoners.

The competition for places between him, Kolasinac and also Bukayo Saka would also encourage each to give of their best each week, and that’s surely something that Mikel Arteta will be looking for in every area of his squad, in order to keep them competitive.