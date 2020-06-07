Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as he seemingly closes in on a transfer to rivals Chelsea.

The Independent have reported on the Reds cooling their interest in Werner, who looks set to seal a move to Chelsea instead, in what should be a superb move for the Blues.

The Germany international should be a significant upgrade on the likes of Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi at Stamford Bridge, and it’s clear Klopp rates him highly too.

It is slightly surprising that Liverpool seem to have decided against signing Werner, but the Independent suggest the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis may have influenced their thinking.

LFC fans will no doubt be disappointed, especially as their manager has been open in his admiration of the 24-year-old, describing the Chelsea target as a great player in an interview with Sky Germany, as translated by Sky Sports.

He said: “There are a lot of good players on this planet. Timo Werner is a great player, Kai Havertz is a great player.

“Right time, opportunity – everything has to come together. Six, seven weeks ago, we didn’t know if we could play again this year. If we hadn’t played the second half of the season, we would have thought, ‘OK, when can you really play football again?’ And now it starts right away.

“We act as if everything is already settled. It’s not settled. We use this little loophole we’ve been left to play football again. Everything else we have to see the moment it happens. We can’t pretend now that everything’s going to be fine in the future.”