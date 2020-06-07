Brazil legend Cafu, one of the greatest right-backs of all time, has heaped praise onto Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The former World Cup winner is a huge fan of Alexander-Arnold, who looks very much like a modern Cafu with his attacking style of play from the right full-back position.

The England international has become a hugely important player for Liverpool in recent times, helping them win the Champions League last season and looking likely to also help them get their hands on the Premier League title this term.

Still only 21 years of age, Alexander-Arnold looks to have the world at his feet and could have a great career, with Cafu even suggesting he could be a contender to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

It’s not common for defenders to scoop up the big individual prizes, but it seems clear that Alexander-Arnold has lifted the standards for full-backs and would be a worthy winner.

Discussing the Reds starlet on FIFA‘s website, Cafu said: “He’s a sensational player, a rare talent.

“If he keeps playing the way he has been he will be regarded as one of the best players in the world. He has the potential to win [The Best FIFA Men’s Player] award.

“He’s technically brilliant, he has so much quality. He has a Brazilian style of play. I love watching him play. And playing in such a great team will help him grow.”