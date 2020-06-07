Liverpool may have missed out to Chelsea for the signing of Timo Werner, but the RB Leipzig striker clearly isn’t Jurgen Klopp’s only big target this summer.

The Reds are now lining up a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to latest LFC transfer news emerging today.

The Spaniard has had a superb season in the Premier League, looking like he could be an ideal fit for Klopp’s side’s style of play.

Traore is expected to cost Liverpool around £70million, so would likely be more expensive than Werner, which suggests Klopp really rates the 24-year-old.

And speaking of Werner, Klopp has spoken out on the Germany international amid the rumours that he’s nearing his move to Chelsea.

Finally, some very good news for Liverpool fans as Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract talks.

The Dutchman has been a key player for the Merseyside giants for some time now, but there had been question-marks over whether the club would be ready to hand out a new long-term deal to the 29-year-old.

It now seems that talks have progressed well and an agreement for Wijnaldum to remain at Anfield looks very much on the cards.