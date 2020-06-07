Man City star offered lucrative deal to make Qatar switch

As the end of the season approaches, one Man City star is ready to call time on his career at the Etihad Stadium and could be tempted by a ‘money no object’ move to Qatar.

David Silva has been one of the Citizens’ best-ever players during a 10-season spell that has seen multiple title wins including a first-ever Premier League crown.

There’s likely to be a big queue to acquire his services when the summer transfer window opens for business, despite his advancing years, and the Daily Mirror note that one in particular have put themselves in the box seat for when negotiations begin.

According to the outlet, Al-Duhail, who are top of the Qatar Stars League and based in Doha, have suggested that they are prepared to offer Silva a financial package that is way above that which any other interested party would be willing to put on the table.

It’s believed to be a ploy to raise the profile in the region in the lead up to the 2022 World Cup, and to that end, the Daily Mirror also note that Mario Mandzukic has already joined the club from Juventus.

Silva arguably has two or three seasons left of his professional career at best, and if money is the prime motivator at this stage, then he needn’t look elsewhere.