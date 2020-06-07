Man United hope to beat Barcelona and Juventus to Mexican wonderkid signing

When finances are stretched and big name transfers might not be possible, it does make sense for clubs to start taking some chances on signing younger talents.

They will be considerably cheaper and you have a chance to take over their development and mold them into a future star.

Stretty News exclusively reported that Man United are looking to sign Mexican wonderkid Luka Romero from Real Mallorca, and this is a particularly interesting one.

He’s only 15 so automatically most fans will assume he’ll arrive and disappear into the youth system, but Stretty indicate that he’s expected to break into the Mallorca first team next season.

That gives you an indication that he’s already at a very high level for someone so young, and it explains why there’s so much interest.

They go on to point out that teams like Barcelona and Juventus are also heavily interested, but United do have the better track record recently when it comes to giving chances to younger players.

The report also states that United have actually made contact with his representatives in a bid to secure his signature, so they must be hopeful of getting the deal done.

Because he’s so young it’s virtually impossible to tell what type of player he would be, he’s described as an exciting attacking midfielder, while Marca recently described him as “the Mexican Messi” although that might be unhelpful for the youngster.

There’s no indication over what the future holds for him just now, but he’s clearly talented and will hopefully go on to star in the coming years.