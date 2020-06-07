Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has responded to comparisons of him with Bruno Fernandes, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Scholes has suggested that he was a “totally different” player compared to Portuguese ace Fernandes after United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drew up comparisons between the two.

The Portuguese midfielder Fernandes has lit up the Premier League with his superb performances for Manchester United since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Red Devils boss Solskjaer compared him to Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron, with his comments earlier in February.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Fernandes in February, as cited in the Daily Mirror, Solskjaer said:

“He felt from the first minute like a big personality in our group,”

“He was confident straight away and is like a mix between Scholes and [Juan Sebastian] Veron.”

“Scholsey, he’s a similar type in skills, he could do absolutely everything as well, Scholesy, so no pressure,”

“As a player he can do more or less everything on the pitch, he’s a midfielder, box-to-box, loads of energy, scores goals, assists.”

However, United legend Scholes has since rebuffed comparisons, while suggesting that he and Fernandes are two completely different types of players.

Speaking to MUTV about Solskjaer’s comparisons, as quoted in the Daily Mirror, Scholes said:

“I don’t think I was a player like him, I know there’s been a few comparisons but I just think we’re totally different,”

“I think he plays higher up the pitch, I think he’s got great skill to beat a man, he looks like he wants to score goals, he’ll shoot from anywhere, he’s capable of playing a pass.”

“His set-pieces are good, his free-kicks are good. All of a sudden they look like they’re going to create, they look like they’re going to score goal every time he’s in possession of the ball.”

“I think we’re totally different, he has the skills to go past a man.”

“The only comparison is the shooting, we both think about goals and where our centre-forward is going to be.”

“His set-pieces are brilliant, I was useless at set-pieces so that’s another comparison gone down the drain.”

While comparing Fernandes to Man City’s David Silva, Scholes said:

“I don’t like talking about City, but you think of David Silva,”

“That player that links all the play together, and I think we’ve found him in Fernandes. He’s totally transformed the team.”

Fernandes would’ve surely been flattered with Ole’s comments, but it’s evident given the Portuguese midfielder’s dribbling ability and his natural position higher up the field, that he and Scholes have different attributes

The pair’s respective styles of play are distinctly different, however, Fernandes’ eye for goal is similar to Scholes’ and the Portuguese schemer will certainly look to emulate the Man United legend.