Manchester United are reportedly ‘seriously examining’ Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as a transfer target this summer after a complication over his potential move to Real Madrid.

According to the Times, the Netherlands international has more or less agreed on a £49million move to the Bernabeu, but there’s the sense that the financial crisis in La Liga could mean Real are unable to get this deal done this summer.

The report explains that Madrid have put moves for other big-name targets like Kylian Mbappe on hold as well, and that United now sense there may be an opportunity to hijack this deal.

This is because Van de Beek is seemingly keen not to wait another year for a move to the Spanish giants after seeing so many of his big-name team-mates leave Ajax for top clubs, according to the Times.

United could certainly do well to add Van de Beek to their squad, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arguably in need of an upgrade on Paul Pogba in midfield.

The Times claim the Red Devils could try signing Van de Beek for more like £36m, and that could be a real bargain if they pull it off.

However, as also noted in the report, it could be risky spending big on signings in that area of the pitch if it turns out they cannot sell Pogba this summer.

The coronavirus crisis is likely to hit all teams pretty hard, and it might be hard to justify paying the wages of more midfield players than Solskjaer is likely to be able to make use of.