With the summer transfer window on the horizon, Manchester United will be looking to acquire those players who will improve what they already have in situ, but the Red Devils face missing out on one particular starlet if they don’t move quickly or give guarantees regarding playing time.

Birmingham City’s teenage sensation, Jude Bellingham, priced at £30m according to Metro, has long been coveted by United, and the Daily Mirror are suggesting that their interest could soon bear fruit.

However, at 16 years of age, it isn’t clear how quickly he would be able to forge a starting spot for himself, and to that end, his father Mark believes a move abroad could be the answer say the Daily Mirror.

With the outlet also noting that Borussia Dortmund remain in the picture in terms of acquiring Bellingham, there is a template – Jadon Sancho – for which the youngster could theoretically follow, should he also decide that Manchester United isn’t for him at this stage of his career.

Bellingham has shown a maturity beyond his years in the Championship, and it’s therefore easy to understand why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be interested in a player that’s already setting the tempo of games before his 17th birthday.

The dillying and dallying from the Red Devils could put paid to that particular transfer, however.