According to an exclusive report from Stretty News, a Manchester United source revealed that the Red Devils do hold and ‘interest’ in Velez Sarsfield starlet Thiago Almada.

Stretty News’ source did however knock back claims made by Spanish outlet Fichajes that the Red Devils have already opened negotiations for the 19-year-old in a bid to beat their rivals to the signature.

The United source also confirmed that the Argentina Under-20 star’s release clause stands at £22.3m.

Almada is a versatile attacking midfielder that has helped Velez to find themselves 3rd in the Argentinian top-flight, the ace has bagged four goals and an assist in 22 league outings this term.

Here’s what the sources had to on United’s interest in the attacker:

“He’s been in the interest of those clubs, nothing concrete besides that, just the interest.”

Almada ace made his first-team debut for Velez last season and has since gone on to make a total of 46 appearances, scoring a total of nine goals and registering four assists.

It will be interesting to see what United fans make of the ace after a club source has seemingly confirmed the Manchester outfit’s interest in the talent.

Almada’s versatility would make him a fine option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, this would also bolster the ace’s chances of playing an important first-team role quicker as he can cover so many bases.

The youngster’s natural position is central attacking midfield, but he’s made more appearances as winger this season, he’s even impressed when deployed as a centre-forward.

This would make Almada an ideal fit for Solskjaer’s side who need more options on the wing next season, the youngster could also be a fourth-choice striker and even a backup to No.10 Bruno Fernandes.