It used to feel like demanding a giant transfer fee was just a tactic to see how much money you could squeeze out of a club.

In the current financial climate clubs must know that nobody is going to have a lot of money to spend, so placing a huge price tag on a player should just shut down any interest.

Things are starting to come together at Man United, performances were better before the break and there are signs of genuine progress being made.

Harry Maguire has made a difference to the defence but he still has some flaws, and it feels like Victor Lindelof isn’t the ideal partner for him.

He could do with a partner who has more pace and physicality about their game, and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly could be the perfect option.

He’s established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe in recent years, but a report from The Mirror has indicated that he probably won’t be moving this summer.

They claim that Napoli Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli has insisted that they won’t lower their asking price of £100m, and it’s hard to see anyone spending that much on a defender this summer.

Perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have a cheaper alternative to target or a back up like Axel Tuanzebe or Eric Baillly might be able to step up and prove themselves, but this should stop any further talk about Koulibaly this summer.