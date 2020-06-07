Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly a fan of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, who has been linked with the club before.

The Daily Mirror claim Solskjaer is looking at the Mexico international, whose Wolves future is in some doubt as he supposedly eyes one last big pay day move.

This follows previous transfer rumours also claiming the in-form Jimenez has been a target for Man Utd, with the Times recently claiming he was on the Red Devils’ radar, while Tuttosport also linked him with Juventus, saying he’d likely cost around £53million.

It would be interesting to see how Jimenez fits in at Old Trafford, with the club recently extending the loan of Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo until January.

With Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood also options up front for Solskjaer, it’s not that clear if there’s really room for Jimenez as well.

Still, the 29-year-old has shone in the Premier League and would likely be tempting for many big clubs in the next transfer window.

£53m might be a bit much, however, for a player who surely only has a few more years left at his peak.