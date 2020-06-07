Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has defended his former team-mate and captain Roy Keane over controversial comments he made about the club’s players towards the end of his time at Old Trafford.

Keane notably handed out some stinging criticism of some Man Utd players in a MUTV interview in 2005, but Rooney has written in his Times column saying he felt the Irishman’s comments were justified.

“I was at United when he gave his infamous MUTV interview but disagree with how it’s portrayed,” Rooney said.

“Roy was supposedly too critical of his team-mates but I’ve watched the video and there’s nothing wrong with it at all.

“He said that players can’t pass the ball ten yards and they’re playing for Manchester United and it’s not good enough. Well, he’s right.”

This controversial incident ultimately led to Keane leaving United, despite having a great career with the club and proving a fine leader even with his outspoken style and high demands.

Still, Sir Alex Ferguson clearly felt Keane took it too far on this occasion, but it’s interesting to hear Rooney stand up for the former midfielder, which perhaps suggests this wasn’t taken as badly by the rest of the squad as Ferguson must have feared.

Regardless of these comments, Keane will surely always be fondly remembered as one of United’s best ever players and one of their most important figures during the hugely successful Ferguson era.