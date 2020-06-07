The latest Man United transfer news suggests it’s going to be a very busy summer indeed at Old Trafford, despite the likely economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Devils might be in a more comfortable situation than most, though we also imagine these new additions will have to be funded by some player sales, and there remains ongoing speculation over the likes of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

For now, however, United look set to be busy with strengthening their side as reports in Spain claim they’re closing in on a £71.3million deal to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez.

The 25-year-old has been a world class performer in La Liga and the Champions League down the years, and could be just the Pogba upgrade Man Utd need in the middle of the park next season.

It will be interesting to see how this rumour develops, but it looks like Saul is finally set to move to the Premier League after lengthy speculation.

Elsewhere, MUFC could also look to swoop for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek in that area, despite him all but agreeing a move to Real Madrid.

Reports claim United are now set to try hijacking the deal for the £49m-rated Netherlands international, who, like Saul, seems an ideal fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Finally, Solskjaer is also said to be a big fan of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez as he looks set to leave his current club.

The Mexico international has been in fine form this term and is now on the lookout for one final big move, with Old Trafford a potential destination.