Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly made Jack Grealish his priority transfer target over Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils boss has apparently not been put off targeting the £80million-rated Grealish despite some of his off-the-field antics in recent times, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report explains that Man Utd seem to be making Aston Villa star Grealish their priority over Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho due to the England international’s whopping £100m asking price, with little sign of his club being willing to budge on that valuation.

United certainly need attacking players of this type in the near future, with Grealish and Sancho sure to be upgrades on under-performing players like Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

Solskjaer could be taking a bit of a gamble by going for Grealish given the potential personality issues referenced by the Mirror, while Sancho is also younger and perhaps seems to have a higher ceiling.

Still, there’s no doubting Villa’s star player has had a fine season in the Premier League and looks like he’s ready to step up and represent a bigger club.