According to the Mirror, there is a battle between rival agents to secure the services of Manchester United starlet Brandon Williams.

The 19-year-old has established himself as an important first-team player this season, with the ace even managing to keep England international Luke Shaw out of the lineup.

It’s added that Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is now keeping tabs on the left-back, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believing that the full-back is a major talent.

The Mirror claim that the Wasserman group and Rob Segal of YM&U are both attempting to secure Williams as a client, this comes amid talk that the ace will be handed a new £20,000-a-week contract.

The Mirror add that talk of a new deal is why the matter of appointing new agents has become so urgent, it’s claimed that other high-profile agents are vying to recruit the talent.

Williams has made 26 first-team appearances this season, scoring once and registering three assists.

The England youth international perfectly fits the mould of the modern full-back because of his tireless work-rate, electric pace and overall energetic style of playing.

These attributes have led to Solskjaer using the talent as a wing-back on several occasions this season when the Red Devils have gone with three centre-back’s in defence.

This is just the latest sign that Williams’ career is on the rise to stardom, the youngster looks like he can be a key player for the Old Trafford outfit for many years, fans will be hoping the continues to kick on.