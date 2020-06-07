With the 2019/20 Premier League season about to restart, there are just nine games left to be played before the campaign finishes and the summer transfer window eases into view.

Manchester United are likely to be busy if they wish to acquire the type of players required to put them back amongst England’s and Europe’s best, and to that end, one Spanish midfielder is, apparently, very close to signing for the Red Devils.

Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez recently teased a ‘new club’ via his Twitter account, but this ended up relating to a purchase of Club Costa City by Saul and his brother, Aaron.

However, Don Balon have now noted that Saul will join a new club, Manchester United, after the current campaign is over.

The outlet say that the Spaniard had wanted to mislead the press with his social media announcement, but that United will pay close to €80m for his services.

For their money, they’ll be getting an incredibly versatile, combative and experienced midfielder, and one whose skill set will be right at home in the Premier League.

Saul has even covered in defence for the Rojiblancos when Diego Simeone has required, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plenty of options when the need arises.