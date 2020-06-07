Mini-tournament plans on the cards to finish Champions League, set to be held in Lisbon

The UEFA Champions League could be back in the form of a mini-tournament, which will be held in Lisbon in August in order to finish the current UCL season, according to a report in the Sun.

The report states that UEFA are desperate to finish the current Champions League season after suspending the competition earlier in March due to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Sun via Bild, matches from the quarter-finals onwards could take place in Portugal, with the country being least hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

Lisbon has been chosen because the city boasts several modern stadiums that are capable of hosting the Champions League games and according to the report, the city could also allow fans to be present in the stadium during the games.

The choice of Lisbon, Portugal has arrived after UEFA deemed that there would be no unfair advantage to any of the remaining teams in the competition by playing in the city which would serve as a neutral venue.

Frankfurt was also mooted as a possible venue but UEFA reckon that given German clubs Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are still in the competition, a German venue would give a possible unfair advantage to the aforementioned clubs.

Four round of last-16 games are yet to be played before the quarter-finals and UEFA aims to finish them as well.

A location and the plan for the revised end of the current Champions League season will be officially announced on 17 June, after a UEFA meeting.