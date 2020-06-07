Mixed news emerges for Real Madrid over their financial situation and summer spending plans

While there are a lot of transfer rumours floating around which seem to forget that there’s some kind of global crisis going on, it’s clear that money will be tight in the next few years.

We’re all used to Real Madrid splashing the cash and making a huge signing each summer, but it really sounds like that won’t be happening this time round.

Marca reported on the latest with their financial situation, and it’s mixed news for the fans.

The main take away here is that they’ve managed to balance the books – something that looked highly unlikely when they were thought to be facing a €200m loss because of the Covid-19 shutdown.

The report states that plans to save money have worked, and that means they will be financially healthy going forward.

The downside is that part of the reason for that is they won’t be looking to spend any new money on signings, but again that could be a good or a bad thing.

Players like Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Benzema and Modric are all getting older and will need to be replaced, so next season might become a struggle for them if they start to decline.

On the flip side, they’ve spent years signing the best youngsters from around the world – for example, Reinier Jesus, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Martin Odegaard and several more, so they might actually get a chance to establish themselves.

It means that the fans won’t be in for an exciting summer of signings, but things might actually be positive in the long run, especially when you consider that Barcelona also have a veteran squad with few youth prospects coming through.