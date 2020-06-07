It’s already been one of the longest running sagas of the season, but Newcastle United’s potential new owners are ready to progress a solution to the issue that has been holding up their purchase of the Magpies.

The piracy of the Qatar-owned TV channel, beIN Sports, has seen the broadcaster complain that Saudi Arabia has infringed their commercial rights by simulcasting their stream, per the Daily Mail.

Now, ‘sources close to the deal,’ per the Daily Mail, have suggested that the Saudi Wealth Fund have pledged to broker a peace deal in order to push through a takeover which looks to be in danger of collapse the longer the impasse rumbles on.

Newcastle’s current chairman, Mike Ashley, appears keen for the sale to progress, but the Daily Mail also note that Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, is ‘extremely sympathetic’ to the views of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who it’s alleged was murdered by the Saudi state.

She has called for the takeover to be stopped and her lawyer has written to Masters twice urging him to block the deal.