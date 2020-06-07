Great news from latest round of 1,195 Premier League coronavirus tests

There were zero positive test results found from the latest round of Premier League coronavirus tests.

The English top flight has been suspended since March but is due to return in ten days’ time, with the huge boost of zero positives from 1,195 tests taken between the 4th and 5th of June, according to BBC Sport.

The Bundesliga recently returned in Germany and has gone well so far, and a growing number of other leagues around Europe are also back in action, including Portugal, Denmark and Austria.

It would certainly be great to see the Premier League back soon, as well as other major divisions like Spain’s La Liga and Serie A in Italy.

One has to hope this can all be done safely, but this latest round of coronavirus test results is hugely encouraging.

There was also just one positive result in the previous round of tests, and 13 in total from 6,274 tests since they began the process of checking players.

The first game scheduled for the Premier League’s return is Aston Villa vs Sheffield United on the 17th of June, with games likely to be played behind closed doors for some time.