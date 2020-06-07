Since signing on the dotted line from Swansea a year ago, there’s little doubt that Daniel James’ time at Manchester United has been a successful one.

Despite his youth, the wide man has taken the step up to the Premier League in his stride and as a result, has played no less than 27 games in the English top flight per transfermarkt under Ole Gunnear Solskjaer’s tutelage.

Throughout a topsy-turvy campaign for the Red Devils, James’ quality has shone through, and so with that in mind, it’s a surprise to find out that the Norwegian has plans for next season that don’t necessarily include the young Welshman.

Although The Sun note that Solskjaer is willing to reward James with a new contract and an uplift in salary, they go on to suggest that United’s seemingly endless pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho, could see James sent out on loan.

With Sancho playing in the same right wing position that the Welshman would normally occupy, the expectation is that he will start the majority of games.

More Stories / Latest News Great news from latest round of 1,195 Premier League coronavirus tests Man United seriously considering hijacking star’s £49m transfer to Real Madrid after major development Chelsea transfer target Ben Chilwell also eyed by seven other clubs, including Premier League rivals

Rather than allowing James to sit on the bench, a loan move would at least ensure he stays fit and sharp, and ready to be recalled at a moment’s notice, as needed.

Any such deal would need the agreement of the player himself of course, and after making such an impression in his debut campaign, it will be interesting to see if he’ll willingly take a side step for Sancho.