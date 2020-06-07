Quique Setien piles the pressure on his Barcelona players and claims they need to do this to win the league

Every elite team will claim that they need to win every game and while that may be true, it would be horrifically dull if football actually turned out like that.

Upsets and bad performances can happen, but it sounds like the Barcelona manager will not accept anything less than a 100% record when La Liga restarts.

Barca enjoy a two point advantage over Real Madrid will 11 games to go, but it’s worth pointing out that Real do now have the head-to-head advantage if they finish level on points.

READ MORE: Transfer hope for Barcelona as star rejects two other offers in an attempt to force his way to the Nou Camp

Football-Espana have reported that Quique Setien thinks his side must win all 11 games if they want to win the title, and that can only heap pressure on his own players.

Admittedly it would be bizarre if he came out and admitted he was happy for them to lose a few games, but it does show you the mindset he’s trying to instill into his players.

The problem for Barca is they’ve already dropped points nine times this season and they’ve been far from convincing at times, so it’s almost impossible to see them actually winning them all.

They face tough trips to Mallorca, Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Vilarreal, while home games against Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao won’t be easy.

You can understand why he’s said what he did, but it would be naive to think they won’t need Real Madrid to do them a few favours and drop some points themselves in the run in.