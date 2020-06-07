RB Leipzig chief Rangnick suggested Werner would have been a good fit for Liverpool as Chelsea move nears

RB Leipzig chief Ralph Rangnick previously suggested that Timo Werner would be a better fit for Liverpool, despite the forward seemingly being on the way to Chelsea, as per the Daily Mirror.

When the Leipzig chief was asked to comment about Werner, who was then linked heavily with a move to Liverpool, Rangnick admitted that the German forward would fit the Reds’ system better.

Rangnick stated that Liverpool’s system suited Werner better because the German ace plays under Julian Nagelsmann who advocates a similar style of play as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Rangnick used to manage Leipzig but he currently serves as Head of Sport and Development for Red Bull, so he plays a senior role for all of the energy drinks company’s clubs.

Speaking to BILD about Werner and the links to Liverpool, as cited in the Mirror, Rangnick said:

“The league is less important, but the club, from a purely hypothetical point of view, I would better see him in good hands with a club that is not necessarily defined by ball possession football.”

“Since Timo has made progress under Julian Nagelsmann, his most important weapons, however, are the quick switching movement and his powerful finish.”

“Therefore, he would rather fit a club like Liverpool, which is similar to our style of play, but I would prefer him to stay here.”

While the comments made by Rangnick are from some time ago, it’s apparent that Werner would have played in a similar system if he were to sign for Liverpool.

However, it’s certain that the German forward would have been behind in the pecking order at Anfield behind Liverpool’s front three of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

So a move to Chelsea makes more sense for the player, given that he would be a first-choice starter at Stamford Bridge, rather than at Liverpool, regardless of the system he would play under.

Werner is now poised to make a £54m switch to Stamford Bridge, according to the Mirror, as things stand.