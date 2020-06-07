According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Real Madrid have an enquired about the potential signing of AC Milan midfielder Ismail Bennacer after talks with the ace’s agent.

Foot Mercato report that the 22-year-old’s release clause stands at €50m and that European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also eyeing a move for the ace.

It’s added that Los Blancos’ prime midfield target is French wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, however they sounded out a possible move for Bennacer due to their strong relationships with the ace’s agent.

The defensive midfielder is a graduate of Arsenal’s academy, his career’s been on the rise since he joined Empoli in 2017, his fine displays earned him a move to Milan last summer.

With Milan experiencing mediocrity for the past few years, Bennacer has been one of the few bright sparks for the side this season, it’s no wonder he’s attracting interest from top clubs.

Bennacer has also made waves on the international scene, the Algerian maestro picked up the award for the best player and young player at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Foot Mercato add that Bennacer is contracted until 2024. Pep Guardiola has already held talks with Milan over a move for the star, as well as PSG.

The report seems to indicate that Madrid are fans of Bennacer, however they will only step up their interest in the Algerian star if Camavinga isn’t available in the next transfer window.

Bennacer has amazing proposals on his table it seems, he’s starting to establish himself as one of Europe’s top young defensive midfielders.