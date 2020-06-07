Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s agent has ruled out a move for his client away from the Bernabeu, according to a recent report in Goal.com

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has become increasingly livid with speculation surrounding a move for his client away from Madrid and has slammed the transfer links, calling them a ‘joke’.

Speculation continues to surround Bale, with reports linking him with a move back to the Premier League along with moves to China and the MLS in the US.

However, Bale’s agent has dismissed the rumours while reiterating that Zidane and all relevant figures in the Real Madrid camp have never said anything bad about the Welshman.

Speaking to Talk Sport about the rumours, as cited in Goal.com, Bale’s agent Barnett said:

“Nothing bad has ever come out of Real Madrid about Gareth Bale, and Zidane has never said anything bad about Gareth Bale – but the press keep on making things up.”

“So-called ‘experts’ come on television time and time again and say things like ‘the biggest problem with Gareth Bale is that he doesn’t speak Spanish, and it’s a disgrace.”

“Those people have never met him, and never asked anybody, so I have no idea where they get this opinion.”

“Gareth Bale speaks Spanish, so I don’t want to hear these so-called ‘experts’ who make complete idiots of themselves when they come on TV to speak rubbish.”

“And I also blame the TV companies for bringing these so-called ‘experts’ on; how can these ‘experts’ on Gareth Bale speak about Gareth Bale when they’ve, A) never met him, and B) wouldn’t even recognise him half the time.”

“It’s a joke!”

The Welsh forward Bale has enjoyed a spectacular career so far at Real Madrid, winning the Champions League four times in his spell at the Bernabeu and remains firmly fixed in Real boss Zinedine Zidane’s plans, despite the rumours linking him with a move away from the club, according to his agent.