Arsenal goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, has impressed for the North London outfit since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018, but recent comparisons to another Gunners custodian has seen him want to put the record straight.

The 28-year-old is German but that’s about the only thing he shares in common with Jens Lehmann, though it’s clear he thought that the Arsenal supporters were expecting another keeper in the Lehmann mould.

“The only sayings I always get (in England) are because of Jens Lehmann and that I am totally different,” he said to SWR Sport and cited by the Daily Star.

“They expected something bad when they heard that a German goalkeeper was coming. But they said, luckily, it’s not that bad.”

Given that goalkeepers can generally go on playing at a high level for longer than their outfield counterparts, there’s no reason why Leno won’t enjoy a long and, hopefully, successful career at the Emirates Stadium.

His shot stopping, distribution and general athleticism has seen the German eventually become a fan favourite, and unless he falls out of favour with manager, Mikel Arteta, he will remain Arsenal’s number one choice between the sticks.

Any sort of longevity in the role might also see him match his contemporary in terms of the silverware he won whilst at the club.