RB Leipzig chief responds to Timo Werner Chelsea transfer rumours

RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff has spoken out about the Timo Werner to Chelsea transfer rumours that have been emerging in the last few days.

The Germany international has been a world class performer in his time in the Bundesliga, and it’s unsurprising to see talk of him moving to a bigger club in the near future.

However, Leipzig have moved to pour cold water on the current transfer gossip linking Werner strongly with a move to Stamford Bridge, as Mintzlaff has insisted there have not been any negotiations so far.

“No, we haven’t had an exchange yet,” Mintzlaff told Sky Germany.

“Accordingly, we have nothing to report. Timo Werner is a player from RB Leipzig. He signalled a few weeks ago that he was busy with a transfer. Until now nothing is dry.”

Chelsea fans will hope something more concrete can happen soon, but for now it seems like Leipzig are eager to play talk of this move down.

Werner would be a terrific signing for the Blues if they can get him, with Frank Lampard in desperate need of an upgrade on Tammy Abraham, who has perhaps been made first choice too quickly this season.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have not looked like reliable backup options, with Chelsea short of quality up front since they sold Diego Costa a few years ago.