Chelsea have reportedly reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, with a deal potentially being announced at any time now.

These updates come from two reliable journalists, who have tweeted the latest on the Werner Chelsea transfer saga as it looks like he’s on his way to Stamford Bridge in the very near future.

See below as Romano says Chelsea have struck a “verbal agreement” with the Germany international, with the paperwork for the deal almost done…

Meanwhile, Matt Law of the Telegraph adds that Werner is on his way to Frank Lampard’s side, and that the deal could be announced at any time that’s deemed convenient for both parties.

He speculates that this may be as soon as next week, or when the Bundesliga season is over, or perhaps when Leipzig exit the Champions League…

Chelsea fans will no doubt be excited to hear confirmation on Werner as soon as possible, with the prolific 24-year-old likely to be a big hit for the club.

Lampard has struggled with his options up front this season, with Tammy Abraham emerging as first choice despite not really looking ready for the role.

The young England international is a fine prospect, but has perhaps been over-used at this early stage in his career due to the lack of reliable backup in the Chelsea squad.

Werner, likely to cost around £49million according to the Independent, could be hugely important in helping CFC climb the table and challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the title next season.