Chelsea fans everywhere will no doubt be thrilled with what looks like being the inevitable outcome of the Timo Werner transfer saga.

The Germany international has been hot property for some time now, and looks to be making his way to Stamford Bridge in the near future.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law suggests it’s now just a matter of when, rather than if, he joins.

So, we caught up with Simon Phillips of Chelsea News to discuss what this deal means for the Blues, as well as what the future holds for Tammy Abraham and some of Frank Lampard’s other transfer targets for the rest of the summer…

Simon, just how big a signing is Werner for Chelsea?

Werner is a massive statement signing for Chelsea, a real show of intent. One of the best strikers around and was wanted by many of the big clubs.

It looked for so long like Werner to Liverpool was a done deal, how did Chelsea move into pole position?

Liverpool didn’t want to pay the fee for a player who would not be a guaranteed starter. Chelsea have offered him that indispensable first team role.

Chelsea have a history of gazumping their rivals for big signings, like Willian and Tottenham, Pedro and Man Utd…is this the most satisfying yet?

Not as much, because Liverpool decided against the move in the end despite him being more than happy to go to Chelsea as well. Willian from the noses of Spurs was great, purely because of how bad they wanted him!

Chelsea have a pretty awful record when it comes to recent striker signings – Morata, Falcao, Pato, Higuain – why have these big names flopped so badly and is it a concern with Werner as well?

Mentality, and past their peak (some of them). Its a lot a pressure to lead the line for Chelsea, you’re immediately compared with Drogba and Costa for example, and some players just don’t have strong enough mentalities to cope.

Tammy Abraham’s had a decent season considering his age and lack of experience – what does the future hold for him if Werner joins?

I hope he signs the new contract and stays. His next decision will say a lot about him to be honest. All the top clubs will have two or three top class strikers to compete with, and you have to be prepared to do that especially at such a young age. He will also have the chance to play in the same starting XI as Werner quite often I believe, as he has better target man qualities than Werner and they could complement each other.

Hakim Ziyech is another exciting signing for that front three, who do you think will be the first choice alongside those two next season, and why?

Hard to call really, depends how Lampard lines up. I can see Werner off Tammy, with Ziyech floating on a free role off the right. But Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic are both quality wingers and will be expecting regular game time as well. Rather Frank than me to be honest!

And finally, which signing will be next for Chelsea this summer?

Ben Chilwell is my guess. Chelsea and Lampard seem intent on signing him, despite his fee. If he pushes for the move, it will become a lot more attainable. But if he doesn’t, then Chelsea have Nicolas Tagliafico to fall back on.