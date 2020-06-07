It must be frustrating for a club when you have multiple teams who are interested in a player that you’re happy to sell, but they only want to join the one who won’t meet your asking price.

The story about Miralem Pjanic moving to Barcelona has rumbled on for a few weeks now, and Marca have given an update which should be good news for the Barca fans.

They claim that the Bosnian midfielder is determined to force his way to the Nou Camp this summer, and he’s turned down offers from both PSG and Chelsea to make this happen.

The problem is Barcelona are struggling to come up with a package which Juventus find acceptable.

They report does seem to indicate that Arthur may have been accepted in exchange, but Juve have now accepted the Brazilian doesn’t want to move to Italy, but they also recognise that Pjanic wants to go.

That means they are now simply looking to make as much money as they can from the transfer fee, so they’ve placed a value of €50m on Pjanic, and that might be a struggle for Barca to pay.

There’s no indication that Juve are willing to lower their demands or that a breakthrough is close at this point, so expect it to carry on for weeks or months into the summer.