Video: Juventus star Paulo Dybala sings Liverpool’s ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in FIFA clash vs Dele Alli

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala surprised football fans by signing Liverpool’s iconic ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ chant during a FIFA clash against Spurs star Dele Alli.
Dybala faced off against Dele in a charity match arranged by Gamers Without Borders.
The Juventus talisman belted out a quick rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ when he went into halftime with a 2-0 lead whilst playing with Liverpool against Dele – who picked PSG.
The Mirror report that Argentine forward Dybala won both of his matches against Dele.
Check out @PauDybala_JR's ‘spine-tingling’ rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" in celebration against @dele_official ?@LFC #YNWA #GWBPS pic.twitter.com/SRNLbldbzk
— Gamers Without Borders (@gwbps) June 7, 2020
The Mirror add that Gamers Without Borders, which was set up by a Saudi Arabian federation, has already raised $8.5m which will be given to global charities helping to battle Covid-19.