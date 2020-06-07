Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has aimed a dig at RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as he looks set to move to Stamford Bridge instead of Anfield.

The Germany international had long been linked with the Reds until a recent report from the Independent claimed he was now heading for Chelsea due to Jurgen Klopp’s side cooling their interest.

Werner would no doubt have faced plenty of competition for places at Anfield due to the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but he’s shown in the Bundesliga that he’s a quality player who would strengthen most sides.

Still, Chelsea definitely needed a new signing up front more, and Fowler believes that played a key role in how this transfer saga panned out.

Writing in the Daily Mirror, the former Liverpool striker even aimed a dig at Werner as he questioned just how good he really is, suggesting other top clubs must have had their doubts about him if Chelsea have been able to move into pole position in the way that they have.

“I’ve heard the noise ­surrounding Timo Werner in recent weeks – but I’m not a big fan,” Fowler wrote in his column.

“I realise he’s a talented player, he has moments of real brilliance in matches that underline his quality.

“But I stand by this: is Werner up to the standard of Liverpool’s current front three? Not for me.

“Does he influence games consistently enough? Not for me. Does he match up to the players you are signing him to challenge and replace? Not at Liverpool. Maybe at Chelsea.

“All those other clubs, Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus, Real Madrid, Man City and United have looked at him and thought, in the current market, his release clause fee is too high.

“How do we know that? Because otherwise they would have activated it.”

He added: “I’m not saying Werner is a flat-track bully, but I do think there are clearly doubts about him from all the top clubs with all their sophisticated ­analysis that tells them exactly what a player is worth.

“If Liverpool value a player as ­essential, they will pay the premium – as they did for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. Both were world-record fees in their position at the time.

“So I stand by my ­analysis. I’m not sure the fuss is worth it about Werner. I’m not sure he’s a Liverpool player.”