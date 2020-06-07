West Ham United have emerged as favourites to sign Chelsea flop Michy Batshuayi, according to a report in the Sun.

Batshuayi has failed to establish himself as a regular starter at Stamford Bridge since his arrival at Chelsea from Marseille in 2016 and now could be on the move away from the club, according to recent reports.

The Sun report states that Batshuayi has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by Blues boss Frank Lampard and the club are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £40m for the Belgian forward.

The Belgian striker has scored 25 goals in 77 appearances for the Blues in his four-year stint at Chelsea on the side of three loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace.

Blues boss Lampard has gone ahead and signed Olivier Giroud on a one-year extension, signalling that it is now time for the club to part ways with Batshuayi with Tammy Abraham being the club’s designated starter upfront.

West Ham have now emerged as leaders in the race for Batshuayi’s signature with Crystal Palace also interested but reluctant to pay his asking price in full, while Newcastle are also keen on signing the Belgian after their impending Saudi takeover, according to the report.