Worrying news for Arsenal fans as they make even further cuts to a crucial department

While the papers might still be full of stories linking Arsenal with big money transfers this summer, it’s starting to look like the reality could be very different for the fans.

Mikel Arteta already has a huge task on his hands to rebuild this squad with limited funds, especially when you consider he’s got a lot of average players and his stars are approaching 30.

The Mirror reported on the latest with the situation in their scouting department, and this should set alarm bells ringing for the fans.

They state that Arsenal already made cuts to their academy scouting staff in recent weeks, but they are now set to get rid of several scouts who work abroad for them.

We’ve seen that English players will always be more expensive, so finding gems from abroad who are cheap and can be sold on for a big profit should be a major aim for The Gunners, but this will make it difficult.

It is possible to watch videos of players, but any Head of Recruitment will be nervous about signing someone who hasn’t been watched several times by scouts.

You want to see a player’s body language, how they react to adversity, what runs they make, how they organise those around them and so much more – and that can’t be done purely through film.

The report states that this is done for financial reasons, so you have to think there won’t be a lot of money for transfers this summer.