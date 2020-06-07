Worrying times for Quique Setien as Barcelona legend re-iterates his desire to coach the club

In almost every situation it doesn’t go down well when a manager currently in employment publicly states their desire to manage a certain team, especially if the job isn’t vacant just now.

Things seem to be different at Barcelona where it’s common to hear a former player talk about their dream of coaching the side, and Ronald Koeman is the latest.

The problem for Quique Setien is that he just doesn’t feel like a long term employment – he was a surprise appointment and a tweet at the time of his appointment suggested that Barca could get rid of him after each season:

Contrato de Setién hasta 2022, con cláusulas que pueden romper y liberar el acuerdo… 6 meses+1+1… @espn @espnfc @ESPNDeportes — moisESPN (@moillorens) January 13, 2020

That just makes it sound like he will be gone as soon as someone better comes along, so a report from AS about Koeman is an interesting one.

He reiterates that he will keep his word and will manage Holland at the European Championships which will now be held next season, but he also states that he wants to coach Barcelona in the future too.

He even admits that he spoke to Barca about the job before, so clearly there’s some interest from the club in him taking over too.

You have to think that Quique Setien will be fully aware of this, and all it will do is increase the pressure on him after each game that they don’t win.