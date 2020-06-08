As Liverpool wait for Project Restart to begin, thus ensuring they will finally be able to end a 30-year wait for a top-flight title unless they have a never-before-seen collapse, Adam Lallana is close to putting pen to paper on a new short-term deal to keep him at the club until the season is officially over.

The Daily Star note that the attacking midfielder’s current deal was due to expire this month with the former Southampton man set to leave the club, however, talks appear to be ongoing and nearing completion.

Had the coronavirus pandemic not delayed the ending of the 2019/20 campaign, then Liverpool’s record breaking season would’ve already been over by now, but as it is, it will be July 26th before the curtain finally comes down this term.

The 32-year-old can at least be safe in the knowledge that he will be with the club to the bitter end of one of their finest seasons ever before looking for pastures new.