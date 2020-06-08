Arsenal face key decision this summer as ace wanted by more than five Bundesliga clubs

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is wanted by a host of Bundesliga clubs who want to sign him permanently this summer, according to a recent report in Goal.com

The Gunners centre-back is currently on loan at FC Nurnberg and has impressed with his performances for the club who play in the second-tier of German football.

Mavropanos made a loan switch to Nurnberg in January and has gone on to make 10 appearances for the club while helping them keep three clean sheets since his move to Germany.

The Greek defender’s performances for Nurnberg have now attracted interest from more than five Bundesliga clubs who want to sign the 22-year-old permanently, as per the report above.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will face a selection dilemma and will have a wide range of defenders to choose from next season with William Saliba expected to return to Arsenal, while the club are also reportedly in line to hand David Luiz a new contract as well.

According to the Goal report, Mavropanos is keen to return to the Emirates and fight for his place in the Arsenal starting eleven, however, with the Gunners struggling financially due to the impact of the coronavirus, the club could be willing to listen to offers for the Greek defender should they want to cash in on the 22-year-old.

However, the young centre-back will return to Arsenal after his loan spell at Nurnberg finishes, as things stand, and they will then have to make an important decision on whether or not he can be a key solution for them in defence or if they are better off cashing in and green lighting an exit.