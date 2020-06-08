In what’s expected to be a difficult summer transfer window for many clubs, Arsenal are the latest to sign up to an online platform in the hope of saving themselves some money on potential new players.

According to the Daily Star, the Gunners are the latest of 13 teams to sign up to ‘Transfer Room,’ which allows clubs to effectively cut out the agent or middle man in any deal.

The savings in terms of commission is obvious, even though the Daily Star note that to sign up to the service, it will cost clubs up to £2,500.

The Athletic, cited by the Daily Star also cite the David Luiz transfer as a case in point, suggesting that as much as £8m was paid to intermediaries in order to ensure that the deal went through.

Transfer Room would appear to allow the decision makers at clubs deal directly with each other, thereby getting straight down to business rather than having to jump through hoops and keep agents happy.

The company have already held ‘speed dating’ type scenarios with interested parties, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s technical director, Dan Ashworth, is a fan.

“You get a 10-minute slot. That’s it. Then, bang, on to the next one,” Ashworth told The Guardian, cited by the Daily Star.

“It’s a great way of improving your contact base and being really time efficient, and just getting to speak to a lot of clubs.”

The initial popularity of the service promises much and if more clubs were to sign up, it could soon make the agent’s role somewhat redundant.

In the meantime, it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta is able to bag a bargain or two for the Gunners via Transfer Room this summer.