Arsenal could be busy in the summer transfer window as it’s suggested that they could oversee both incomings and outgoings as Mikel Arteta eyes changes to his squad.

With the Premier League set to restart next week, the more immediate focus will be ending the current season in positive fashion. However, speculation is rife over their potential transfer business this summer.

As reported by talkSPORT, Napoli could put Arkadiusz Milik up for sale if he doesn’t sign a new deal soon, with the Gunners specifically mentioned as being an interested club.

TeamTalk have previously noted that he would cost around €50m, (£45m), but given his prolific form when fit, he could be a sensible addition to the Arsenal squad, particularly if they lose any of their star men this summer.

Time will tell if he pens a new deal or not, but the suggestion is that if he doesn’t, it could signal an exit from Naples.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT also add that Arsenal could have the chance to sign Daniele Rugani, but Wolves have already made an £18m bid for the Juventus defender.

Shoring up the backline with long-term solutions could be a priority for Arteta this summer, and although he has consistently struggled to cement his place in the starting XI in Turin, Rugani could be a good addition given his experience and winning mentality.

Elsewhere, Dani Ceballos has dropped a hint that he could be open to leaving Real Madrid permanently as he insists that he needs to feel important at whichever club he’s at, as noted by the Metro.

The Spaniard’s current loan spell with Arsenal will end this summer, at which point he’ll return to the Bernabeu. Time will tell though what his next step is, but his latest comments could perhaps open the door to an extended stay in north London if Real Madrid can’t offer him the assurances he’s seeking.

There could also be an exit at Arsenal this summer, as Goal.com report that more than five Bundesliga clubs have registered an interest in Konstantinos Mavropanos, and so they face a decision on whether to bring back the 22-year-old from his loan stint and allow him to continue his progress at the club or cash in now and green light a departure.