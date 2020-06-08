Barcelona and Real Madrid face snub as classy target tipped to stay with Euro giants by rival club chief

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed that he’s confident Barcelona and Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz will stay at the club and a contract renewal will be discussed next year.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure for the Italian giants since joining them from Real Betis in 2018, making 72 appearances while scoring 10 goals and providing five assists.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have held an interest in the classy Spaniard for some time, and it’s no surprise given the technical quality, composure and overall class he possesses to help set the tempo in midfield, which would seemingly make him an ideal fit for either club and their style of play.

However, Guintoli sounds confident that Ruiz will stay in Naples as he believes that he’s settled and happy in Gennaro Gattuso’s current squad and the club’s intention is to discuss a new contract with him next year to ensure he commits his long-term future.

“He has three years left on his contract and I think he will stay,” he said, as noted in the report above, via Sky Sport Italia. “Next year we will talk about a renewal. Fabian feels great in Gennaro Gattuso’s 4-3-3, he is young, good and calm, so I think he will stay.”

Time will tell what decision he makes as ultimately if he were to pen a new deal, that would arguably be a major indication of his desire to see out his long-term future with Napoli rather than return to Spain.

If he were to snub signing a new contract though, that would potentially give both Barcelona and Real Madrid renewed hope of prising him away. Based on Giuntoli’s comments, they are confident that they will not lose their star man any time soon but it would certainly become much more difficult in that scenario given the appeal that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have.