Big boost for Chelsea as talented starlet set to snub rivals and pen new long-term deal

Chelsea are reportedly set to receive a major boost as youngster Faustino Anjorin is being tipped to sign a new long-term contract with the Blues.

The 18-year-old has made a positive impact at youth level this year, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 23 appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: Chelsea want £40m to green light exit for bit-part ace as he faces axe this summer

He’s also been knocking on the door for a shot from Frank Lampard at senior level too, having made brief appearances in the Premier League and League Cup.

With the Chelsea boss giving several young players who have come through the ranks an opportunity under his stewardship thus far, this is arguably an ideal time for the youth players at the club to try and make their mark, and it’s no different for Anjorin.

As reported by Sky Sports though, he has attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere with Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund all specifically named as being keen as his current contract is set to expire next summer.

However, the report goes on to note that the expectation is that the teenager is going to sign a new deal with Chelsea and commit his long-term future to them, and that will be a huge boost for Lampard and all concerned.

The calibre of the clubs in question who are said to have set their sights on Anjorin perhaps tells a story in itself, while he’s clearly got potential if he’s on the verge of making a breakthrough at Chelsea.

In turn, adding him to the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham who have all made their mark this season at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea could be entering an important cycle for the club whereby they can pair a crop of really talented youngsters with top signings.

That responsibility of finding the right balance will be on Lampard, but ultimately if Anjorin does sign a new deal, that will be a huge boost for Chelsea in itself.