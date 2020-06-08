Boost for Arsenal as loanee drops hint over future and potential permanent exit

Real Madrid’s on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos has dropped a huge hint that he could leave permanently which could in turn alert Arsenal, according to a report in the Metro.

Ceballos has been on loan at the Emirates for the whole of this season and has now suggested that he could leave the Bernabeu on a permanent basis as he wants to feel important at his next club.

The Real Madrid midfielder made a quick start to life at the Emirates after hitting the ground running in the Premier League and has contributed to the Gunners’ cause by scoring one goal and making two assists.

However, he was then sidelined with a hamstring injury which forced him to regain fitness before featuring again for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

The Real Madrid midfielder has now spoken out about a permanent move to Arsenal in conversation with Canal Sur Radio, as cited in the Metro, saying:

“My objective is to play in the European Championship and Olympic Games and when they are happening you need to find a team where you feel important.

“The future is far away, we can’t predict what will happen in a month and a half. Now we are focused on the postponed game against Manchester City on the 17th.”

Ceballos has added more depth and quality to Arsenal’s midfield since his loan move from Real and should the Gunners manage to keep hold of the midfielder by signing him permanently this summer, it could prove to be a vital signing for the Emirates outfit.

However, because of the club’s financial worries due to the impact of the coronavirus, a permanent move for Ceballos could prove to be difficult for the Gunners to manoeuvre in this summer’s transfer window. If they can offer him that important role that he craves though, it could go a long way to helping them secure a new deal.