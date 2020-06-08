According to the MailOnline, Chelsea are amongst the sides interested in Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey, the report claims that the ace’s departure is ‘inevitable’ as he enters the final year of his contract.

The Mail add that Bayern Munich, Manchester City, AC Milan, Lazio, Celtic and Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for the 17-year-old.

The report states that whilst there have been no formal offers for the defender yet, clubs across Europe are keeping tabs on the talent as Hearts look set to be relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts’ owner Ann Budge has proposed for the Scottish leagues to be reconstructed in a move that would save themselves from relegation, however these proposals aren’t likely to be successful.

The Mail add that Hickey’s exit is expected, regardless of whether or not Hearts manage to find a way to reconstruct the league and avoid relegation after the Scottish top-flight as cancelled due to Covid-19.

It’s claimed that Hickey is one of the key first-team performers that is expected to be sold in the next transfer window, as Hearts face losses of £3m as a result of relegation.

Hickey has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace’s natural position is at left-back – however he can also play on the opposite flank, as well as in central defence.

Hickey became the youngest player to ever feature for Hearts with an outing in last season’s Scottish Cup Final, the ace – who turns 18 in a couple of days – is also capped at youth level for Scotland.

Left-back appears to be a problem area for Frank Lampard’s side due to the unconvincing performances of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Whilst Hickey wouldn’t be expected to play a major role in the first-team right away, the youngster could act as a backup for any marquee signing that the Blues make in this position.